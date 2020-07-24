Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Stake Reduced by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of NYSE HON traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $155.14. The stock had a trading volume of 31,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,389,537. The company has a market capitalization of $108.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.69.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.