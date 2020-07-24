HUNT Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2,873.00 (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Over the last seven days, HUNT has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One HUNT token can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HUNT has a market cap of $289,715.90 and approximately $2,873.00 worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010494 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $180.46 or 0.01894590 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00198891 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00078678 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00001015 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000186 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00116226 BTC.

HUNT Profile

HUNT’s total supply is 312,110,125 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 tokens. The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt . HUNT’s official website is hunt.town

Buying and Selling HUNT

HUNT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

