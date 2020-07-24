Hydro Protocol (HOT) Price Tops $0.0072 on Exchanges

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 24th. Hydro Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.09 million and $118,394.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded 17% higher against the dollar. One Hydro Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, Bancor Network, OKEx and Bgogo.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol (HOT) is a token. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com . Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, DDEX, Bancor Network, OKEx, Ethfinex and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

