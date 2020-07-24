Ibio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Shares Gap Up to $5.77

Ibio Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.68, but opened at $5.77. Ibio shares last traded at $5.31, with a volume of 496,192 shares traded.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Ibio in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.55 price target on the stock.

Ibio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter.

In other Ibio news, President Robert L. Erwin sold 28,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $48,338.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 135,642 shares of company stock worth $222,172 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Ibio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ibio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ibio during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ibio during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Ibio during the 1st quarter valued at about $337,000.

Ibio Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides product development and manufacturing services to clients, collaborators, and third-party customers in the United States and internationally. The company's services cover the stages of product selection, regulatory approval, and commercial product launch.

