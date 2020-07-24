Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) Announces Earnings Results

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $620.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.31 million. Icon had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 12.03%. Icon updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 6.00-6.50 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $6.00-6.50 EPS.

NASDAQ ICLR traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $187.39. The company had a trading volume of 20,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,090. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.12. Icon has a twelve month low of $104.28 and a twelve month high of $199.83.

ICLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Icon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Icon from $184.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Icon from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Icon from $181.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Icon from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Icon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.00.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

