IFG Advisors LLC Acquires 211 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

IFG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20,857.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,485,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,010,000 after acquiring an additional 6,455,033 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $502,461,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $448,764,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 307.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,263,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,566,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,814 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO traded down $2.16 on Friday, reaching $294.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,992,303. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.87. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $200.55 and a 12-month high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

