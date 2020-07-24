IFG Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

IFG Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,181,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,788,000 after buying an additional 754,348 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,107,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,636,000 after buying an additional 411,959 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,679,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,046,000 after buying an additional 327,884 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,199,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,267,000 after purchasing an additional 20,152 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,185,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,323,000 after purchasing an additional 285,118 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $185.02. 54,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,087,533. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $117.87 and a 12-month high of $210.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.62.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

