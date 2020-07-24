IFG Advisors LLC Buys 84 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

IFG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 0.5% of IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 71.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 237,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,175,000 after purchasing an additional 98,464 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4,938.6% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 2,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,915,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.94. 12,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,307,645. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.24. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $107.37 and a 12-month high of $125.13.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

