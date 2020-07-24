IFG Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

IFG Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 5.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 20,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,324,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,394,000 after buying an additional 336,403 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 9,098 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SCZ traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.82. 19,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,049,985. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.70 and a 200 day moving average of $53.24. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.73 and a 12-month high of $62.85.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.