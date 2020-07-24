IFG Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

IFG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,768,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $985,977,000 after buying an additional 1,105,269 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,066,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $568,573,000 after buying an additional 133,397 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,055,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $371,995,000 after buying an additional 44,511 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,631,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $304,556,000 after buying an additional 1,098,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,180,000. 76.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

ALL traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,161. Allstate Corp has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $125.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.34.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.62. Allstate had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

ALL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra cut their price target on Allstate from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Allstate from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Allstate from $135.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.47.

In other news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 6,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $676,271.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,746.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total value of $176,570.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,570.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 664,021 shares of company stock worth $67,275,235. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.