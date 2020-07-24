IFG Advisors LLC Takes $209,000 Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

IFG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 208,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,064,000 after purchasing an additional 92,532 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in CSX by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 87,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in CSX by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,487,000 after purchasing an additional 14,737 shares in the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $1,455,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,240,163.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $47,817,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,503.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.45.

NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,483,453. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $80.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.07 and its 200-day moving average is $68.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 26.39%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

