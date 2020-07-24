IMV (NYSE:IMV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities

Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on shares of IMV (NYSE:IMV) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on IMV. Raymond James set a $3.00 price target on shares of IMV and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMV from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of IMV in a research note on Monday, June 1st. B. Riley downgraded shares of IMV from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of IMV in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. IMV currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.81.

Get IMV alerts:

NYSE:IMV traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.85. 20,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,601. IMV has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $6.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.03.

IMV (NYSE:IMV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of IMV by 172.7% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of IMV during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of IMV during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of IMV during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of IMV during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

About IMV

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines. The firm’s patented platform, DepoVax, provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. The company was founded by Warwick Kimmins and Brian Lowe on March 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

Further Reading: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.