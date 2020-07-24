Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:UFEB) Shares Sold by Spotlight Asset Group Inc.

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lowered its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:UFEB) by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,399 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UFEB. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter valued at $3,606,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter worth about $1,126,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February in the second quarter worth about $4,895,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter worth approximately $1,109,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter worth approximately $522,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - February alerts:

Shares of UFEB traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.77. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,019. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February has a one year low of $20.87 and a one year high of $25.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:UFEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.