Insights Network Trading 83.4% Higher Over Last Week (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 24th. Insights Network has a total market capitalization of $5.42 million and approximately $33,373.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insights Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0275 or 0.00000288 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bibox and Bancor Network. In the last week, Insights Network has traded 83.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Insights Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00044047 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $514.90 or 0.05387199 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00022514 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00057103 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00016734 BTC.

Insights Network Token Profile

Insights Network (INSTAR) is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 251,190,412 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 tokens. The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken

Insights Network Token Trading

Insights Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insights Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insights Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.