Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock Rating Lowered by Compass Point

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) was downgraded by research analysts at Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Compass Point’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.89% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IBKR. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.60.

NASDAQ IBKR traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $49.56. The stock had a trading volume of 9,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,567. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.40. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1 year low of $33.70 and a 1 year high of $58.50. The company has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.63.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.27. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 40,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. 16.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

