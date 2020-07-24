Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Carnival (CCL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Carnival (NYSE: CCL):

7/21/2020 – Carnival was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $15.30 price target on the stock.

7/20/2020 – Carnival was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating.

7/14/2020 – Carnival was downgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

7/14/2020 – Carnival had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $12.00 to $14.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/14/2020 – Carnival was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $27.00.

7/13/2020 – Carnival had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $18.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/13/2020 – Carnival had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $29.00 to $20.00.

7/9/2020 – Carnival had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $5.00 to $12.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/7/2020 – Carnival was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

6/26/2020 – Carnival had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tigress Financial.

6/23/2020 – Carnival had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $11.00 to $13.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/22/2020 – Carnival was downgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

6/21/2020 – Carnival had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

6/20/2020 – Carnival was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/19/2020 – Carnival was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Carnival have underperformed the industry in the past six months. The dismal performance can primarily be attributed to the coronavirus pandemic. The outbreak has been hurting the company’s operations and global bookings, which are down for the remainder of 2020. This pandemic is likely to cause delay in ship deliveries as the shipyards have been impacted. Recently, the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2020 results, wherein both top and bottom lines missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and declined sharply year over year. The company is unable to definitively predict when its cruise operations, which have been halted for more than two months, will return to normal operations. Due to this, the company is unable to provide a guidance. Of late, earnings estimates for 2020 and 2021 have witnessed sharp downward revisions.”

6/19/2020 – Carnival had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $53.00 to $18.00.

6/18/2020 – Carnival was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $14.50.

6/18/2020 – Carnival had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

6/11/2020 – Carnival had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $20.00.

6/3/2020 – Carnival is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

6/1/2020 – Carnival was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

CCL traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $14.93. 656,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,165,748. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Carnival Corp has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $51.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.34.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.79) by ($1.51). The firm had revenue of $740.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.40 million. Carnival had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Carnival Corp will post -7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of Carnival by 98.2% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Carnival by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. 63.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

