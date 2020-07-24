Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Malibu Boats (MBUU)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ: MBUU) recently:

7/15/2020 – Malibu Boats is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

7/14/2020 – Malibu Boats was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/13/2020 – Malibu Boats had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $53.00 to $56.00.

7/8/2020 – Malibu Boats was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/6/2020 – Malibu Boats had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $48.00 to $58.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/3/2020 – Malibu Boats was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock.

7/3/2020 – Malibu Boats was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/2/2020 – Malibu Boats was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/27/2020 – Malibu Boats was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/16/2020 – Malibu Boats had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $53.00 to $56.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/16/2020 – Malibu Boats was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

6/11/2020 – Malibu Boats had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $45.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/8/2020 – Malibu Boats had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $42.00 to $53.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/7/2020 – Malibu Boats had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

6/4/2020 – Malibu Boats was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/3/2020 – Malibu Boats had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $43.00 to $53.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/27/2020 – Malibu Boats was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/26/2020 – Malibu Boats was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of Malibu Boats stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,207. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.80 and a 200-day moving average of $41.28. Malibu Boats Inc has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $60.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 2.12.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 36.85% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $182.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Malibu Boats’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Malibu Boats Inc will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter E. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $152,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark W. Lanigan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $1,147,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

