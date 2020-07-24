Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Kavar Capital Partners LLC

Kavar Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth $26,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 485.9% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 122.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 70.1% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 39.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 7,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $165,459.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,655.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:IRM traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $27.30. The stock had a trading volume of 27,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,193,830. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.68. Iron Mountain Inc has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $34.49.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.20.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

