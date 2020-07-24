iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Acquired by Campbell Wealth Management

Campbell Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for 0.5% of Campbell Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Campbell Wealth Management owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 795.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:ISTB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.61. The company had a trading volume of 668 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,143. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.53 and a fifty-two week high of $51.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.