iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,325 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 5.9% of Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,299,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $711,006,000 after purchasing an additional 713,348 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,875,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $628,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,427 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,860,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,010 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,250,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,665,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,995,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,585,000 after acquiring an additional 62,156 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

EFA stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.27. The stock had a trading volume of 660,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,803,070. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $45.72 and a 1-year high of $70.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.91.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.