iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 261,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,071 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $21,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,407,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,524,000 after buying an additional 112,360 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,639,000.

Shares of DVY traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $83.96. 25,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,465. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.09. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $61.89 and a 1 year high of $107.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

