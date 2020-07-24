iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) is Qvr LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Qvr LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 101.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust comprises about 0.2% of Qvr LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Qvr LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,098,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 144.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 280,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after acquiring an additional 165,472 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 174.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 544,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,266,000 after acquiring an additional 42,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 102,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 10,142 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLV traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.07. 2,954,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,596,527. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.78. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $21.51.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

