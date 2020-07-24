iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Up 7.2%

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)’s share price were up 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.88 and last traded at $21.09, approximately 5,994,297 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 26,389,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.67.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.78.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLV. Belvedere Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 208.7% in the 1st quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 2,931,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627,966 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1,978.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 1,039,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,677,000 after purchasing an additional 989,217 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,098,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $7,292,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,189,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,519,000 after buying an additional 706,338 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SLV)

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

