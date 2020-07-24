iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Up 7.2%

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)’s share price were up 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.88 and last traded at $21.09, approximately 5,994,297 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 26,389,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.67.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.78.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLV. Belvedere Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 208.7% in the 1st quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 2,931,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627,966 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1,978.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 1,039,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,677,000 after purchasing an additional 989,217 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,098,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $7,292,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,189,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,519,000 after buying an additional 706,338 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

