iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 114,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Epstein & White Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 13,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 225.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 6,470 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $187.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,638. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $179.44 and a 200-day moving average of $176.72. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $117.87 and a twelve month high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

