iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) is Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 3.8% of Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $9,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 247.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,199,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,184,000 after purchasing an additional 17,242,706 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,047,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,349,000 after buying an additional 563,375 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,218,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,896,000 after buying an additional 90,532 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $174,706,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,905,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.67. 75,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,714,438. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.23 and a 200-day moving average of $112.40. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.70 and a 12 month high of $132.10.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

