iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Purchased by Brave Asset Management Inc.

Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 407.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,928 shares during the quarter. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 592.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of PFF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.71. The stock had a trading volume of 62,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,910,281. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.02. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $38.33.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

