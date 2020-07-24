Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) Receives $25.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ITRN. BidaskClub lowered Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 51.1% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 748,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,531,000 after buying an additional 252,948 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) during the fourth quarter worth $5,671,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 30.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 43,199 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 27.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 149,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 32,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 44.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 57,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $321.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.93. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $30.27.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $68.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.88 million. Analysts predict that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.