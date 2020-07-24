J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) is Brave Asset Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,077 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. J2 Global comprises approximately 5.6% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Brave Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of J2 Global worth $10,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JCOM. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in J2 Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in J2 Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in J2 Global by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 88,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 9.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:JCOM traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.00. 20,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.72. J2 Global Inc has a 52 week low of $54.46 and a 52 week high of $104.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.04.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. J2 Global had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The firm had revenue of $332.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that J2 Global Inc will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of J2 Global from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on J2 Global from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Sidoti decreased their price target on J2 Global from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub cut J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on J2 Global from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.92.

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

