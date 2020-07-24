Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN)

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.51) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.96) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUSN traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,217. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $19.00.

In other Fusion Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Johnson & Johnson purchased 725,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,325,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

