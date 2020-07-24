Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) Downgraded by Benchmark

Benchmark lowered shares of Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Jeld-Wen in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an underperform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Jeld-Wen from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Jeld-Wen from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jeld-Wen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Jeld-Wen in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.42.

Shares of Jeld-Wen stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.72. 6,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,705. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 2.85. Jeld-Wen has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $27.00.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $979.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jeld-Wen will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Jeld-Wen news, CEO Gary S. Michel bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.68 per share, for a total transaction of $126,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,033.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Jeld-Wen by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Jeld-Wen during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Jeld-Wen by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

