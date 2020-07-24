JET8 Price Reaches $0.0004 (J8T)

JET8 (CURRENCY:J8T) traded down 12.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Over the last week, JET8 has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. JET8 has a market capitalization of $294,034.36 and approximately $280.00 worth of JET8 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JET8 token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin and Bancor Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get JET8 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010484 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $180.72 or 0.01895284 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00199618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00078452 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00001013 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000187 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00116668 BTC.

About JET8

JET8’s launch date was February 1st, 2018. JET8’s total supply is 1,468,857,775 tokens and its circulating supply is 740,485,259 tokens. The Reddit community for JET8 is /r/JET8 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for JET8 is medium.com/jet8-token . JET8’s official website is jet8.io . JET8’s official Twitter account is @jet8app

JET8 Token Trading

JET8 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JET8 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JET8 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JET8 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JET8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JET8 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.