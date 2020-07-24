Jetcoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $269,482.00 (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Jetcoin has a total market cap of $233,334.91 and approximately $269,482.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. One Jetcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0296 or 0.00000309 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00044047 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $514.90 or 0.05387199 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00022514 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00057103 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00016734 BTC.

About Jetcoin

JET is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,888,005 tokens. Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

Jetcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

