Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Johnson Matthey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

JMPLY traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.48. 1,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.61. Johnson Matthey has a 52-week low of $39.70 and a 52-week high of $85.03.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

