JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates $190.00 Price Target for Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price objective on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $198.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated a buy rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $212.99.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of Microsoft stock traded down $1.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,737,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,866,912. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1,529.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $130.78 and a 1-year high of $216.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.04.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.17% and a net margin of 30.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 26.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.