Kavar Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Kavar Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 66.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,763 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,388.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,730,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,929,000 after buying an additional 24,935,058 shares during the period. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,077,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,940,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,462,000 after buying an additional 2,776,884 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,151,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,038,000 after buying an additional 1,697,743 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,463,000.

Shares of SPDW stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.65. 88,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,593,403. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $31.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.53.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

