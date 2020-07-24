Kavar Capital Partners LLC Has $1.95 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Kavar Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 56,369,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,214,200,000 after buying an additional 43,464,551 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,331,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,463,732,000 after buying an additional 25,555,467 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $859,602,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 95,982,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,175,643,000 after buying an additional 10,849,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 237.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,417,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,948,000 after buying an additional 1,701,818 shares in the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $192,798.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,576,112.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 12,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $982,223.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,896,931.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,492 shares of company stock valued at $2,433,428 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.79. The stock had a trading volume of 295,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,738,850. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $92.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.70. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $85.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.23.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

A number of research analysts have commented on GILD shares. UBS Group lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. SVB Leerink raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.35.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

