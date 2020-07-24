Kavar Capital Partners LLC Has $6.64 Million Stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Kavar Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Becton Dickinson and accounts for approximately 2.5% of Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $6,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,647 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,043 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 276,379 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,129,000 after purchasing an additional 157,487 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded down $2.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $270.19. 15,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,617. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.43 billion, a PE ratio of 81.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.89. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12-month low of $197.75 and a 12-month high of $286.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.05%.

In other news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total transaction of $255,116.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,079,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Becton Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.06.

Becton Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.