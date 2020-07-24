Kavar Capital Partners LLC Has $722,000 Stock Position in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Kavar Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,950 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp in the second quarter worth $1,182,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 44.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 446,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,205,000 after acquiring an additional 137,053 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 2.2% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 165,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 100.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 8,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 167.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 30,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

FFBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. First Financial Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FFBC traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.87. 15,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,790. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.17. First Financial Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.83 and a 12 month high of $26.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.50 million. First Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 24.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Bancorp Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

