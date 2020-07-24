Kavar Capital Partners LLC Has $937,000 Stock Holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Kavar Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,167 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in BP by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 93,558 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of BP by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 875,782 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,051,000 after buying an additional 162,820 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 451,179 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,880 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 349,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $13,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in BP by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,725 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

BP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.90 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of BP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of BP from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.21.

Shares of NYSE BP traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.98. 829,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,781,495. BP plc has a 52-week low of $15.51 and a 52-week high of $40.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.65. The company has a market capitalization of $78.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.68 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). BP had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $59.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. BP’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that BP plc will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

