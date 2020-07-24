Kavar Capital Partners LLC Has $97,000 Holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Kavar Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 59.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 20,200 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 46.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ET. Wells Fargo & Co cut Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.94.

NYSE:ET traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,643,850. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 2.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day moving average of $8.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $15.08.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $11.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

