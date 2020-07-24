Kavar Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Kavar Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 7,961 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,639,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,845,000 after buying an additional 829,748 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,241,000. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 15,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 569,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,144,000 after purchasing an additional 39,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.98. 339,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,105,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $51.65. The company has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.42.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.48% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.08 per share, with a total value of $91,216.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,355 shares in the company, valued at $161,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 2,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.91 per share, with a total value of $99,633.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,587.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.