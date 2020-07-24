Kavar Capital Partners LLC Invests $227,000 in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 7,403,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $270,160,000 after buying an additional 2,696,999 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,837,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $103,555,000 after buying an additional 1,609,983 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,809,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $175,496,000 after buying an additional 936,838 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,648,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $279,079,000 after buying an additional 811,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 3,666,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $133,806,000 after buying an additional 725,837 shares during the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung purchased 13,370 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.11 per share, for a total transaction of $563,010.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,280 shares in the company, valued at $853,990.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.84.

MMP stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $42.16. 15,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,143,096. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $67.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.53 and a 200-day moving average of $47.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $782.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.67 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 38.20% and a return on equity of 43.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.