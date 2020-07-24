Kavar Capital Partners LLC Invests $649,000 in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,089 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Arista Networks by 6.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Arista Networks by 13.2% during the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust grew its stake in Arista Networks by 1.4% during the second quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its stake in Arista Networks by 5.8% during the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 61.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ANET shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.67.

Arista Networks stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $237.49. 13,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,979. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.16. Arista Networks Inc has a one year low of $156.63 and a one year high of $279.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.45 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 35.61%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 4,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total value of $1,079,688.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,943 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,413.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.63, for a total value of $465,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,584.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,388 shares of company stock worth $14,029,926 over the last quarter. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.