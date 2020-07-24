Kavar Capital Partners LLC Purchases 3,100 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Kavar Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,664 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,278 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,663 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.8% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,290 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.3% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 5,070 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTSH. raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.76.

NASDAQ CTSH traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $61.71. The stock had a trading volume of 78,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,893. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $71.48. The stock has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $81,806.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,222.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $25,070.58. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,072 shares in the company, valued at $58,552.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,794 shares of company stock worth $318,107 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

