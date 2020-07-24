Kavar Capital Partners LLC Purchases 6,000 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Kavar Capital Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Viridian Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 17,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 94,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.59. The company had a trading volume of 169,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,093,904. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $25.62 and a one year high of $39.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.40.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

