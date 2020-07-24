Kavar Capital Partners LLC Raises Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Kavar Capital Partners LLC grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,230 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 78.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,215,994 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $652,315,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550,274 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,539,965 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $588,809,000 after acquiring an additional 127,004 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 150.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,764,104 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $559,412,000 after acquiring an additional 8,858,438 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 33.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,503,300 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,224 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 23.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,167,565 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,909,000 after purchasing an additional 780,831 shares during the period. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on GSK. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline bought 361,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,499,998.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

GSK traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.22. 2,477,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,614,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.78. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $31.43 and a 1-year high of $48.25.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.95 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 43.97%. As a group, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 58.99%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

