Kavar Capital Partners LLC Raises Position in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG)

Kavar Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 372.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after purchasing an additional 117,121 shares in the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 549,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,085,000 after purchasing an additional 64,660 shares in the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 9,027.1% in the 2nd quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 876,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,188,000 after purchasing an additional 866,600 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 19,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,890,000. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SLG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $95.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

SL Green Realty stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.49. 28,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,754. SL Green Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $35.16 and a 12-month high of $96.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.41.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($1.63). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $174.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.26 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently 50.57%.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Stephen L. Green sold 34,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $1,969,282.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

