Kavar Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Kavar Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 15.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,650 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 47.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BNS traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.37. The company had a trading volume of 55,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,330. The stock has a market cap of $50.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.87. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $58.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $7.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 12.56%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.6555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 49.53%.

BNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

