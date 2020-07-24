Kavar Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR)

Kavar Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Monmouth R.E. Inv. worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 463.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 83,580 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 17,227 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 2nd quarter worth about $418,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 357,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

MNR traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.13. 5,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,885. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.56 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 12.20 and a quick ratio of 12.20. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $15.53.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.86). Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.34 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

