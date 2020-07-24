Kavar Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,066 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Kavar Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,923 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,066 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,377 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,784 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,082 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,480,517 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,266,817,000 after buying an additional 1,379,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

NYSE:COP traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,972,625. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $67.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $44.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.29.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

In other news, Director David Thomas Seaton bought 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.03 per share, with a total value of $98,472.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra downgraded ConocoPhillips to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.